Clarion VFW Offers Scholarship Opportunities to High School Seniors in Clarion County
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The SPC Ross McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. in Clarion has three scholarships available for high school seniors who meet specific guidelines.
Bobbie Lawrence, of the VFW Auxiliary, told exploreClarion.com there are three different scholarships.
“They are open to seniors in any of the seven Clarion County high schools, and those who are home-schooled in the county,” Lawrence explained.
Those applying for the scholarships are required to write an essay of at least 500 type-written words. Each of the three scholarships has a different essay topic and different criteria for applicants.
Lawrence said the essays are to be judged by a committee of several people from the VFW.
“The essays are copied without any identifying information,” she said. “There is a list of criteria on which the essays are judged, and it’s done anonymously. There is no favoritism.”
Students must also provide proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution or technical school for the fall semester.
If the student has not yet been officially accepted, the VFW will keep the scholarship money until that notification is received.
The application deadline is February 28.
Applications were sent to guidance counselors at Clarion County high schools. If you have questions or need an application, call Bobbie Lawrence at 814-229-8878.
Scholarship recipients will be announced at the VFW awards banquet on March 28.
SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. Auxiliary Scholarship
The Auxiliary Scholarship is awarded in memory of Ted Lawrence, a 2001 graduate of Clarion Area High School.
The essay topic is: “What is Patriotism?”
Three scholarships will be awarded to a senior in a Clarion County High School who plans to attend a post-secondary institution or technical school in the fall. Applicants must have an immediate relative who is a veteran.
– First-place winner, $500.00
– Second-place winner, $300.00
– Third-place winner, $200.00
Eligibility Requirements:
*Must be a senior at a school in Clarion County, or home-schooled in a Clarion County school district.
*Must show proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution or technical school (Monetary award will be held until the notification of acceptance is received.)
*Must have an immediate relative who is a veteran (this includes parents, step-parents, grandparents, and siblings.)
*Must complete an essay of no less than 500 words. Essays will be judged and scored based on the following:
*Relevant content
*Personal style
*Developed ideas and detail
*Organization
*Spelling and grammar
The scholarship will be presented at the annual Awards Ceremony at SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc., Clarion, Pa.
Interested applicants are to complete the application form and submit it, along with any attached documents, no later than February 28, 2020 to:
Clarion VFW 2145 Auxiliary
Attn: Bobbie Lawrence
603 Liberty Street
Clarion PA 16214
Find the application here.
SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. Club Scholarship
This scholarship is being offered to a high school senior who is a child, grandchild, or sibling of a member of the Clarion VFW Club 2145, Inc.
The recipient receives $500.00
The essay topic is: “Do you think public service should be mandatory?”
Eligibility Requirements:
*Must be a senior at a school in Clarion County, or home-schooled in a Clarion County school district.
*Must show proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution or technical school (Monetary award will be held until the notification of acceptance is received.)
*Must have an immediate relative who is a member of Clarion VFW Club 2145 Inc. (this includes parents, step-parents, grandparents, and siblings.)
*Must complete an essay of no less than 500 words. Essays will be judged and scored based on the following:
*Relevant content
*Personal style
*Developed ideas and detail
*Organization
*Spelling and grammar
The scholarship will be presented at the annual Awards Ceremony at SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc., Clarion, Pa.
Interested applicants are to complete the application form and submit it, along with any attached documents, no later than February 28, 2020, to:
Clarion VFW 2145 Club 2145, Inc.
Attn: Tom Lawrence
603 Liberty Street
Clarion PA 16214
Find the application here.
SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. Post Scholarship
This scholarship is being offered to a high school senior who is a child, grandchild, or sibling of a member of Clarion VFW Post 2145, Inc.
The winner will receive $500.00
The essay topic is: “Why have suicide rates among veterans increased, and what can be done nationally and locally as a community to reduce the number of these types of deaths?”
Eligibility Requirements:
*Must be a senior at a school in Clarion County or home-schooled in a Clarion County School district
*Must show proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution or technical school (Monetary award will be held until the notification of acceptance is received.)
*Must have an immediate relative who is a member of Clarion VFW Post 2145, Inc. (this includes parents, step-parents, grandparents, and siblings.)
*Must complete an essay of no less than 500 words. Essays will be judged and scored based on the following:
*Relevant content
*Personal style
*Developed ideas and detail
*Organization
*Spelling and grammar
The scholarship will be presented at the annual Awards Ceremony at SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc., Clarion, Pa.
Interested applicants are to complete the application form and submit it, along with any attached documents, no later than February 28, 2020, to:
Clarion VFW 2145 Post 2145, Inc.
Attn: Chad Matthews, Commander
603 Liberty Street
Clarion PA 16214
Find the application here.
