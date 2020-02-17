 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

District 9 Updates Class 3A Boys’ Basketball Bracket

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Chad-Greville-Kane-BurdickPUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 updated its Class 3A boys’ basketball bracket Sunday now that Brookville has secured the top seed in the three-team tournament.

(Photo of Kane’s Chad Greville. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The semifinal game between third-seeded Moniteau and second-seeded Kane will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Brookville High School.

The winner of that game will play Brookville in the title game Feb. 25 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

See all of our playoff coverage including the brackets, here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.