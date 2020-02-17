District 9 Updates Class 3A Boys’ Basketball Bracket

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 updated its Class 3A boys’ basketball bracket Sunday now that Brookville has secured the top seed in the three-team tournament.

(Photo of Kane’s Chad Greville. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The semifinal game between third-seeded Moniteau and second-seeded Kane will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Brookville High School.

The winner of that game will play Brookville in the title game Feb. 25 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

See all of our playoff coverage including the brackets, here.

