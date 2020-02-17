DuBois Girls to Host Bellefonte Monday in D6-8-9 Class 5A Quarterfinals

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – For the fifth straight season, the DuBois girls’ basketball team will be making an appearance in the postseason, as the Lady Beaver hosts Bellefonte at 6 p.m. Monday in the District 6-8-9 Class 5A quarterfinals.

This is the third time in four years DuBois and Bellefonte have met in the postseason.

Last year, the Lady Beavers won their first postseason game since 1995, 45-40, over the Lady Raiders in the D6-8-9 quarterfinals at DuBois before losing, 49-19, to Hollidaysburg in the semifinals.

In 2017, Bellefonte beat DuBois, 42-36, in the semifinals also at DuBois High School.

It will be the second meeting between the Lady Beavers and Lady Raiders in less than a week.

Last Tuesday, Feb. 11, DuBois (12-10) went on the road and beat Bellefonte (10-12), 61-54, to secure the No. 4 seed and the home playoff game.

Olivia Johnson scored 19 points in the game to lead the Lady Beavers with Saige Weible adding 17 points while going 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Alexis Pfeufer also hit three 3-pointers in the contest for DuBois and finished with 12 points with Abbby Guiher also scoring nine tallies.

Maddie Tide had 14 points to pace Bellefonte with Sara DeHass adding 11 and Mia Johnson 10.

The win was much needed for DuBois, as the Lady Beavers had been just 1-5 in their last six games prior to the victory. That tough stretch came on the heels of a five-game win streak for a young DuBois team that doesn’t have a senior on the roster.

Guiher is the leading scorer for DuBois at 11.8 ppg with Johnson adding 9.4 ppg and Weible 8.8 ppg.

Johnson is the top returning player from last year’s postseason contest between these two teams for DuBois having scored 11 points in the game. Weible added nine and Guiher eight.

Tice paces Bellefonte at 9.4 ppg with DeHass adding 9.2 ppg and Mallorie Smith 7.6 ppg.

DeHass had a big game in last year’s playoff loss to DuBois finishing with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds while grabbing nine rebounds in the third quarter alone.

Smith led the Lady Raiders in last year’s playoff game with 14 points.

The winner plays at top-seeded Hollidaysburg in the semifinals of the five-team tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The other semifinals has third-seeded Obama Academy traveling to second-seeded Portage for a 7 p.m. contest Wednesday as well. The championship game is at Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Mt. Aloysius College.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason can be found here.

NOTES: A regular-season boys’ game between DuBois and Punxsutawney will follow the girls’ contest … DuBois also lost to Obama Academy, 68-33, in 2016 in the Class 4A subregional at Clarion High School and the Hollidaysburg in the D6-8-9 Class 5A semifinals at DuBois in 2018.

