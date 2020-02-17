 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Five Children, Two Women Rushed to Clarion Hospital Following I-80 Rollover

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurryCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two women and five children were transported to Clarion Hospital after their vehicle crashed on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 5:01 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, a one-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound just west of State Route 66 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2019 Honda Odyssey, operated by 35-year-old Hadassah Rokowsky, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was traveling west on Interstate 80 when the vehicle traveled off the north berm of the roadway and struck a ditch, a tree, and another ditch before it rolled onto its side. The vehicle then came to a final rest off the north berm of the roadway on its side facing east.

Rokowsky and her passengers, 37-year-old Moshe Rokowsky, a three-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, a 7-year-old female, a 5-year-old male, and a male infant, all from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, were wearing seatbelts or restrained in appropriate child safety seats.

Rokowsky and the passengers were all transported to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

There is no word on their current conditions.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.