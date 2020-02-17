Five Children, Two Women Rushed to Clarion Hospital Following I-80 Rollover

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two women and five children were transported to Clarion Hospital after their vehicle crashed on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 5:01 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, a one-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound just west of State Route 66 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2019 Honda Odyssey, operated by 35-year-old Hadassah Rokowsky, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was traveling west on Interstate 80 when the vehicle traveled off the north berm of the roadway and struck a ditch, a tree, and another ditch before it rolled onto its side. The vehicle then came to a final rest off the north berm of the roadway on its side facing east.

Rokowsky and her passengers, 37-year-old Moshe Rokowsky, a three-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, a 7-year-old female, a 5-year-old male, and a male infant, all from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, were wearing seatbelts or restrained in appropriate child safety seats.

Rokowsky and the passengers were all transported to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

There is no word on their current conditions.

