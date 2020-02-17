Man Busted Peddling Crack Cocaine, Marijuana to Be Sentenced on Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 40-year-old man busted for peddling crack cocaine and marijuana in Clarion County is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate Germaine Octavius J. Alford, of Pittsburgh, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on February 19.

According to court documents, a jury found Alford guilty of the following charges on November 26:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from a CNET investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, May 1, Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck was contacted by a confidential informant (C.I.) who advised that a known black male who had been dropped off at a residence in Parker was in possession of four balls, approximately the size of golf balls, of crack cocaine, as well as a baggie the size of a golf ball of raw heroin, and marijuana.

Chief Detective Peck then arranged a controlled purchase of crack cocaine.

According to the complaint, the controlled purchase was conducted under police surveillance, and the black male was stopped in a vehicle at a predetermined location. He was then identified, by his Pennsylvania ID card, as Germain Octavius Alford Sr.

The complaint notes a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded the discovery of a marijuana cigarette and a bag of a suspected cutting agent. While speaking with Alford, it was also suspected that he was concealing something in his mouth, and when asked to open his mouth, Alford spit out a plastic baggie of suspected marijuana.

The C.I. was interviewed and advised that when the marked patrol car pulled in behind them, Alford removed a plastic baggie of suspected raw heroin from a small blue bag and inserted it into his rectum.

According to the complaint, Alford was also found to be in possession of $1,787.00 in U.S. currency and a $4,000.00 personal check issued by a known local individual.

The complaint notes Chief Detective Peck applied for and was granted a search warrant for Alford’s body for suspected controlled substances. Alford was then transported to the Clarion Hospital Emergency room and the search warrant was served.

A medical scan of Alford’s person detected a foreign object in his anal cavity and a medical procedure was conducted by a Clarion Hospital Surgeon to remove a plastic baggie of suspected crack cocaine, according to the complaint.

Alford was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2.

