Norma Jean (Snyder) Miller, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, Pa.

She was born on October 13, 1927, to the late Amos and Esther (Boyer) Snyder in Clarion County.

Norma Jean graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1946.

She worked for Sylvania and Owens Illinois in Brookville, Pa.

Norma Jean married Robert “Bob” Wesley Miller on August 8, 1952, in Brookville, Pa.; he preceded her in passing on January 28, 2018.

Norma Jean had a strong faith and was a life-long member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, Pa. She was a part of many groups and clubs within the church including being a leader of the Teen Group, Superintendent of the Kids Sunday School, a member of the Martha Conrad Study Club as well as the church choir.

Norma Jean loved quilting and she was a collector of glass figurines and many different Santa Clauses.

Norma Jean and Bob enjoyed traveling, a few of their favorite places were going to Alaska on their motorcycle, flying to Hawaii, and mission trips to Haiti.

Norma Jean is survived by one son, John (Janice Bailey) Miller; granddaughter, Shanna (Donald) Adams; four grandchildren: Adrianna, Trey, Ethan, and Kirstin Adams; two brothers, David Snyder and John (Edie) Snyder.

In addition to her husband and parents, Norma Jean is preceded in passing by daughter, Sandra Miller; son, Jeffery Miller; brother, Donald Snyder; two sisters, Edith Byerly; and Betty Vasbinder.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Evangelical United Methodist Church.

