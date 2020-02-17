 

SPONSORED: Protect Family Heirlooms With a Liberty Safe From Veronesi Gunworks!

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

versonesi safeNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Protect your family heirlooms and what you value the most with a Liberty Safe from Veronesi Gunworks!

Liberty luxury home and gun safes are proudly built in the USA and feature numerous security features. Liberty’s Colonial Safes offer 50% more fire protection than other safes at the same price – making it an amazing value!

veronesi colonial safe

Liberty Colonial Safes are packed with security features, such as 60 minutes of fire protection and four-sided military-style locking bars that are 4″ wide and 1/4″ thick! Colonials are built to protect without breaking the bank.

Nine color options and included door panels are a nice touch to this granite security gun safe.

Also, ask Tony about Liberty Safe’s great financing options.

versonesi-safe1024

Veronesi Gunworks is located at 3258 State Route 28/66, New Bethlehem, Pa.

For the latest from Veronesi Gunworks, visit Facebook.com/VeronesiGunworksPA/.

Veronesi Gunworks is located at 3258 State Route 28 & 66, New Bethlehem, Pa.

Hours:

– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
– Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Sunday: CLOSED

For more information, call 814-275-4382 or visit their website at Veronesigunworks.com.


