SPONSORED: Protect Family Heirlooms With a Liberty Safe From Veronesi Gunworks!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Protect your family heirlooms and what you value the most with a Liberty Safe from Veronesi Gunworks!
Liberty luxury home and gun safes are proudly built in the USA and feature numerous security features. Liberty’s Colonial Safes offer 50% more fire protection than other safes at the same price – making it an amazing value!
Liberty Colonial Safes are packed with security features, such as 60 minutes of fire protection and four-sided military-style locking bars that are 4″ wide and 1/4″ thick! Colonials are built to protect without breaking the bank.
Nine color options and included door panels are a nice touch to this granite security gun safe.
Also, ask Tony about Liberty Safe’s great financing options.
Veronesi Gunworks is located at 3258 State Route 28/66, New Bethlehem, Pa.
For the latest from Veronesi Gunworks, visit Facebook.com/VeronesiGunworksPA/.
Veronesi Gunworks is located at 3258 State Route 28 & 66, New Bethlehem, Pa.
Hours:
– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
– Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Sunday: CLOSED
For more information, call 814-275-4382 or visit their website at Veronesigunworks.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.