SPONSORED: Riverhill Automotive is Now Offering Saturday Hours to Better Serve You

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-open-saturdaysSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – To better serve their customers, Riverhill Automotive is now offering Saturday hours!

Saturday hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Weekday hours will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

They have quick turn around times, and can get you in the same day to diagnose your concern with your vehicle!

If your car is making a noise or doing something that just doesn’t seem right, call or stop in and they can diagnose the problem and fix it.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Call 814-226-6900 to book your appointment!

Riverhill Automotive is located at 10760 Route 322, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/RiverhillAutomotive.


