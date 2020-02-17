 

State Police Seeking Information on Stolen ATV’s

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationGREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on an incident in which two ATV’s were stolen from a property in Green Township.

On Saturday, February 15, Marienville-based State Police received a phone call reporting a burglary that occurred along Big Six Road in Green Township, Forest County.

According to police, two ATV’s were stolen out of a shed at a camp belonging to an 81-year-old McMurray man and a 79-year-old McMurray woman.

Police say the ATV’s are a green 2006 Polaris Sportsman 800 and a beige with camouflage trim 2019 Yamaha Kodiak YFM 450.

The burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 p.m. on February 8 and 11:59 p.m. on February 11.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


