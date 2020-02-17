Three Area Residents Earn Kukkiwon First Degree Black Belts

SENECA, Pa. – On Feb. 8, Damon Warren, Zachary Wozniak, and Connor Snyder earned Kukkiwon First degree black belt at Reilly Family Martial Arts, LLC.

Photo: from left: Connor Snyder, Zach Wozniak, Damon Warren, Master Kyle Reilly far right)

Reilly Family Martial Arts, LLC is the only accreted martial arts program between Erie, Pittsburgh, and State College. This accreditation means that their black belts are internationally registered and recognized.

Master Kyle Reilly is Vice President of Pennsylvania Taekwondo, a National Referee and International Master and Test Examiner. His world-class training and experience is offered to help others reach higher and achieve their highest potential.

