 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Three Area Residents Earn Kukkiwon First Degree Black Belts

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Reilly Black BeltsSENECA, Pa. – On Feb. 8, Damon Warren, Zachary Wozniak, and Connor Snyder earned Kukkiwon First degree black belt at Reilly Family Martial Arts, LLC.

Photo: from left: Connor Snyder, Zach Wozniak, Damon Warren, Master Kyle Reilly far right)

Reilly Family Martial Arts, LLC is the only accreted martial arts program between Erie, Pittsburgh, and State College. This accreditation means that their black belts are internationally registered and recognized.

Master Kyle Reilly is Vice President of Pennsylvania Taekwondo, a National Referee and International Master and Test Examiner. His world-class training and experience is offered to help others reach higher and achieve their highest potential.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.