Young Professionals Schedule Be Strong Professional Development Series

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Young Professionals (CAYP) are introducing their Be Strong series which will take place in the months of March through June.

Be Strong is a four-part professional development series that highlights a speaker each month discussing different topics that pertain to positive development in the workplace.

The topics and speakers include the following:

March 4: Be Strong Physically with Instructor Kristy Droske (Owner, No Excuses) presenting “Balancing a Fit and Healthy Lifestyle With Your Career”

April 1: Be Strong Financially with Instructor Gene Natali, CFA (Senior Vice President, C.S. McKee, L.P.) presenting “Financial Freedom and Steps Towards Achieving It”

May 6: Be Strong Mentally with Instructor Dr. Ray F. Feroz, PH.D., CRC (professor at Clarion University) presenting “Developing Mental Health Resilience”

June 3: Be Strong Professionally with Instructor Kathleen Ellwood of (Cog Coaching and Consulting) presenting “Personality Assessment: Understanding Your Personality and Personalities in the Workplace”.

After each session, there will be a supplementary evening event to decompress about the topic with others and participate in hands-on reinforcement exercises – dates TBD.

Each speaker session will take place at Water Run Landing (300 Water Run Road, Clarion Pa 16214) and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the classes will run from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The cost is $20.00 per session or $75.00 for the entire series which includes breakfast. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.clarionpa.com/cayp/events or with a check (made out to Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry) or cash at the Chamber office in Clarion. There is a limited amount of seats for this series, so early signup is encouraged.

The series is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry; Burns and Burns; Farmers National Bank; Wells Fargo Advisors, of Clarion; and F.L. Crooks & Co. (All proceeds benefit the Clarion Area Young Professionals.)

For any information on the event or CAYP, email clarionareayp@gmail.com or call Tom McConnell at 814-227-8119.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.