7 Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Today – Rain before 1pm, then showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. High near 45. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

