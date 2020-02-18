 

BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Teen

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

amber-alert-fayetteCONNELLSVILLE, Fayette Co. Pa. (EYT) – An Amber Alert that was issued following an apparent child abduction in Fayette County has been canceled.

The Amber Alert for 15-year-old Damion Mickey has been canceled, according to the Connellsville City Police Department.

Mickey was reportedly located around 10 a.m.

He was reported to have been abducted by 32-year-old Kieth Bradshaw.

No additional information regarding the case has been released.


