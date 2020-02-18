Central Electric Offers Good Neighbor Scholarship

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is once again offering its Good Neighbor Scholarship program.

Applicants must be able to communicate how they contribute non-paid time to help their community, school, and/or church. This program awards scholarships to CEC members or their children. The funds that are used for these scholarships come from unclaimed capital credits CEC no longer must send to the state. The use of these unclaimed capital credits does not impact member rates in any way.

Applicants must be enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution, complete Central Electric’s application, complete application requirements, and submit a 500-word essay.

Employees and directors of CEC, along with members of their immediate families, are ineligible.

Click here for a printable version of the application.

Click here to view the Good Neighbor Scholarship Brochure.

Click here to submit the application online.

Applications and all application materials are due March 15.

Application Guidelines

Applicant must receive electric service from CEC and their account must be in good standing.

This is a one-time award per individual.

Applicants must provide the following to qualify:

Entirely completed, two-page application.

500-word, typed essay answering:

What does being a good neighbor mean to you? Describe activities you do to contribute to your community.

An appropriate, high resolution portrait (school or sport) style photo of yourself. Photos can be emailed to eshumaker@central.coop or submitted through Central Electric’s online application.

Letter of acceptance from a post-secondary institution.

Letter of recommendation from a non-relative.

Application Submittal

All application requirements can be submitted through Central Electric’s online application.

Please submit all hard copies to:

Central Electric Cooperative

Attn: Good Neighbor Scholarship

716 Route 368, P.O. Box 329

Parker, PA 16049

Application Scoring

Applicants will be scored on:

Following application directions.

500-word essay.

Recommendation letter.

Leadership activities.

Volunteerism.

The category with the most weight is volunteerism.



2019 Good Neighbor Scholarship Winners

