Clarion Area Elementary Tournament a Success, as Redbank Valley Tops Brookville in Title Game

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Bobcat Boosters hosted their annual basketball tournament Saturday, and it was a success according to Booster club president Laura Burford.

(Photo of Redbank Valley, which was the winning team Saturday at the Clarion Area Bobcat Boosters elementary tournament. Submitted photo)

Redbank Valley won the eight-team double-elimination tournament beating Brookville in the championship game.

Joining those two squads was a second team from Redbank Valley and squads from Union, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone and Karns City.

“The Boosters would like to thank all the teams who participated,” Burford said. “The future looks very bright.

“The championship game, featuring the Redbank Valley Bulldogs vs the Brookville Raiders, proved to be an amazing and very exciting game with two teams competing at a very high level. Congratulations to Redbank Valley on winning the tournament.”

Burford said the Booster Club also wanted to thank all the volunteers who generously gave up their day to make the annual Tournament a great success.

“In all, over 60 volunteers from the Clarion Bobcat team, boosters, and community worked tirelessly on registration, food, brackets, refereeing, clean-up and judging at the tournament,” Burford said. “Thank you all for your hard work.”

Last but not least, we would like to thank Zacherl Motors for sponsoring our event. Zacherl Motors’ commitment to our program is very appreciated.

