Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Potato Pizza

This flavorful pizza tastes like a loaded potato!

Baked Potato Pizza

Ingredients

1 – 6 oz. package pizza crust mix

3 medium unpeeled potatoes, baked and cooled

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup sour cream

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

4 green onions, chopped

1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~Prepare crust according to package directions. Press dough into a lightly greased 14-in. pizza pan; build up edges slightly. Bake at 400° for about five minutes (or until crust is firm and begins to brown)~.

Cut potatoes into 1/2-in. cubes. In a bowl, combine butter, garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Add potatoes and toss.

~Spread sour cream over crust; top with potato mixture, bacon, onions and cheeses. Bake at 400° for 15 to 20 minutes (or until cheese is lightly browned). Let stand for five minutes before cutting.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.