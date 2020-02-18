Corsica Volunteer Fire Company Announces Annual Fish Fry Dinners

CORSICA, Pa. – The Corsica Volunteer Fire Company is inviting the local community to their annual Lenten Fish Dinners.

The dinners will be held on February 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as April 10, at the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, located a 201 Main Street in Corsica.

The dinners begin at 4:00 p.m. and run until they are sold out.

Meals include fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, bread, a dessert, and a hot or cold beverage.

The cost is $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children (age 12 and under).

Take-out orders are also available.

Proceeds support the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company.

For additional information, call 814-379-3763.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.