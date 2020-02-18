Cricket Song Cafe Closes Doors

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Cricket Song Café closed its doors on Sunday, February 16.

The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on February 6.

“The Cricket Song has closed its doors as of February 16,” the post stated. “We will be going through a restructuring of the business and we will see what may come of that at a future date. My thanks to all the friends and customers who have supported us over the last two and a half years.”

Cricket Song Café, located at 11997 Route 66, just south of Interstate 80 in Limestone Township, initially opened in October 2017 as The Hearth Song Cafe. By January of 2018, the restaurant was rebranded as The Cricket Song Cafe.

It featured “culinary delights” by Dave Woolslayer, former owner of The Cricket Inn in Shippenville.

The restaurant also showcased re-purposed décor items built by neighboring Winds of Trade, an organization that teaches skills and trades to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, senior citizens, veterans, and youth. Winds of Trade remains open for business.

