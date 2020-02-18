Donald W. Reed, 87, a guest at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, formerly of Spruce St. in Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the McKinley Health Center.

He was born Friday, October 7, 1932 in Indiana Co., PA the son of George W. Reed and Viola Griffith Reed.

Don was married to Kathryn Cameron who preceded him in death on July 10, 2003.

In the 1950s he worked and owned a dairy farm in upstate NY, and when he moved back to the area he retired as the manager of the custodial and equipment dept. at the Clarion State University in Clarion, PA.

Don was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, in Roseville, PA, enjoyed playing horseshoes, ping pong, shooting pool, and racquetball.

He was one of 9 children, and is survived by 2 sons – Donald R. Reed (wife Juanita) of Brookville, PA and Ronald W. Reed (fiancé Diane Giannelli) of Joshua Tree, CA.

Don was one of 9 children survived by Sisters – Twila Taylor of Brookville, PA, Myrna Thompson of Akron, OH, Audrey Holcomb of Clinton, OH, Shirley Stout (husband Robert) of Summerville, PA, and Margie Beers of Brookville, PA, Brothers – George Reed (wife Marian) of Brookville, PA, Richard Reed (wife Louise) of New Paris, PA, and Blair Reed (wife Dee) of Sykesville, PA, 5 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren, and 1 Great-granddaughter.

Don was preceded by his parents and his wife.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11AM to 3PM at the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with a service to follow at 3PM with Pastor Jim Fillhart and his brother Richard Reed officiating.

Internment will take place at the Beechwoods Cemetery, Washington Twp, Jefferson Co., PA

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, Pa.

