DuBois Girls Rally to Beat Bellefonte in D6-8-9 5A Quarterfinals

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Saige Weible carried DuBois to a come-from-behind 46-43 win over visiting Bellefonte in the District 6-8-9 Class 5A quarterfinals Monday night.

Not only did Weible score 10 fourth-quarter points to help the Lady Beavers (13-10) overcome a six-point deficit, 31-25, heading into the quarter, her basket with 19.9 seconds to play gave DuBois the lead for good, 45-43.

“We were able to get the ball inside to Saige, and she was able to give us the lead,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “She played very strong down the stretch. She was possessed.”

DuBois trailed much of the night falling behind 12-6 after one quarter, 21-16 at the half and then by the 31-25 count after the third quarter.

But the Lady Beavers tied the game at 39 with 2:56 to play, and the contest was against tied at 41 and 43.

“We used the press to close the gap,” Kriner said. “We don’t normally use the press, but we were able to get a couple of turnovers off of it tonight and get back in the game.”

The go-ahead bucket came off a Bellefonte turnover, and then the Lady Beavers got another turnover that resulted in Izzy Geist-Salone hitting one of two free throws to make it a 3-point game.

Bellefonte got off a late shot to try to tie the game but it was off the mark.

“These girls wouldn’t quit,” Kriner said. “They didn’t want to lose. They wanted to prove something. We are a young team, and they don’t believe they got a lot of respect this season. They wanted to show what they are capable of. I am proud of them. It was a total team effort.”

Behind her strong fourth quarter, Weible led DuBois with a game-high 22 points.

Olivia Johnson and Alexas Pfeufer each added seven points in the victory, DuBois second close win over Bellefonte in six days.

“Give credit to Bellefonte,” Kriner said. “These are two teams that are as even as they can be. They are very similar to us.”

Maddie Tice led Bellefonte with 15 points with Mia Johnson scoring 10, including six in the fourth quarter to keep the Lady Raiders (10-13) in the game. Sara DeHaas also scored eight points.

It marked the second straight year DuBois has beaten Bellefonte in the playoffs. Last year’s win was the Lady Beavers’ first postseason win since 1995, and Kriner believes getting another victory this season is important to his young squad, which doesn’t have a senior on the roster.

“It’s fabulous,” Kriner said. “The dedication these girls have for the program is strong, and they believe in what we are trying to do. The future looks good for us.”

DuBois, the fourth seed, will take on Hollidaysburg in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hollidaysburg.

“All season long the girls mantra has been playoffs, playoffs, playoffs,” Kriner said. “To win this one, they are tickled pink. They are looking forward to playing Hollidaysburg. It is going to be a challenge, but we will be ready for it.”

DUBOIS 46, BELLEFONTE 43

Score by Quarters

Bellefonte 12 9 10 12 – 43

DuBois 6 10 9 21 – 46

BELLEFONTE – 43

Lily Gardner 0 0-0 0, Mallorie Smith 1 0-0 3, Mia Johnson 5 0-0 10, Maddie Tice 6 1-4 15, Bella Corman 0 5-6 5, Sara DeHaas 4 0-0 8, Taylor Kerr 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 8-12 43.

DUBOIS – 46

Izzy Geist-Salone 1 1-2 3, Alexas Pfeufer 3 1-2 7, Abby Guiher 1 4-8 6, Olivia Johnson 2 3-3 7, Saige Weible 10 2-2 22, Allie Snyder 0 1-2 1, Madison Rusnica 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-19 46,

Three-pointers: Bellefonte 3 (Tice 2, Smith). DuBois none

