East Forest Shares Valentine’s Day Wishes with Local Nursing Home

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

East ForestMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – As part of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Week, Random Acts of Kindness activities, and the Start with Hello campaign, East Forest Elementary students hand-crafted Valentines for the residents of Snyder Memorial Health Care Center.

Mrs. Rossetti (pictured above) had the honor of dropping them off just in time for Valentine’s Day delivery.

The activity was one of many Valentine’s Day-related events at the school during the week of February 11.


