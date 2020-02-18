James Russell Rugh was born on March 11, 1971 and passed from this world on Friday, February 14, 2020.

He was better known to his friends as Jimmy, Jimbo, Jimbob or “Jimee Roo”. He is the only child of Barbara Ann Beers and the late James Sibley Rugh.

In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his stepmother, Barbara Rugh, and her daughter, Nikki; his step-father, Russell Beers and his daughter, Bonnie, and several other step siblings as well as several nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1988 and maintained many lifelong friendships from his childhood. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Jimmy loved many things in his lifetime: his family, friends, his pets, The Pittsburgh Steelers, being on the Internet and taking Selfies! He was a beloved Friend of Dr. Bob & Bill W. . He especially loved making people laugh. If you were fortunate enough to be his friend, there was nothing he would not do for you, if he could. He loved fiercely.

He also struggled immensely. What he did not like was dealing with his Mental Health, Addiction and Medical issues. He hated fake people and social injustices. Jimmy was a fighter and he was tired of all his ups and downs. He was worn out mentally, emotionally and physically. His struggle has ended and he is now at Peace.

Those that knew him, rest assured he loved you the only way he knew how fiercely and loyally. His brilliant sense of humor and his willingness to listen will be sorely missed. This world became too much for him to bear. Carry his laughter and his smile with you. Tell stories about him and keep his spirit alive. Jimmy you are not alone anymore.

Friends may call Friday 3-6:30 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

On behalf of a grateful nation, full military burial rites will be accorded at 6:30 PM Friday at the funeral home by The V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin.

Private interment will be beside his father in Franklin Cemetery.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

