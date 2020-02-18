John Stewart Snyder, 86, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

John was born on May 17, 1933, to the late Amos and Esther (Boyer) Snyder in Knox, PA.

He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1951.

John proudly served in the United States Navy for four years.

On June 12, 1958, John married Edith “Edee” Mae (Jones) Snyder in Brookville, PA; she survives him.

He worked for the National Fuel Gas Company for forty-five years before retiring as a Corrosion Engineer.

He attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, and the First Assembly of God in Brookville, PA.

He enjoyed going out to eat with his wife and friends.

John loved the outdoors; a few of his favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, and watching for animals.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by one brother, David Snyder, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in passing by one brother; Donald Snyder; and three sisters; Edith Byerly; Betty Vasbinder; and Norma Jean Miller.

According to his wishes, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

