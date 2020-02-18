Joseph E. Spik Jr., 81, of Dempseytown, passed away at 8:23 A.M. on Saturday February 15, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Moon Run near Pittsburgh on March 1, 1938 he was the son of the late Joseph and Anne Spik Sr.

Joe attended Montour High School. After high school he began working at John’s Bargain Store then went on to a long career in the book printing industry that eventually took his family to New Jersey where he lived and worked until 2003. Upon retirement Joe moved to Dempseytown where he has lived ever since.

He was an avid dirt track racing fan. In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, Joe worked the Pitt Crew at Tri City Racetrack with the famous black “69” sprint car owned by his cousin and driven at that time by Gus Linder.

Joe enjoyed woodworking and was proud to make custom cradles for his grandchildren.

In 2004 Joe was a recipient of a Liver transplant after just two days on the waiting list which gave him many more good and healthy years.

On September 21, 1956 he married the former Nancy Arnold in Carnegie and she preceded him in death on December 16, 2013.

Surviving is his sister, Bernie Rodgers of Zephyrhills, FL; three children, Cindy Fishinger and her husband Randy of Dempseytown, Donna McCloskey of Stanhope, NJ and Laurie Lasso and her husband Ray of Mount Bethel, PA; eight grandchildren, Todd and Dana Fishinger, Darren, Brian and Danny Lasso and Rebecca, Hannah and Dorothea McCloskey; four great-grandchildren and several nieces.

A special thank you to close friends Louis and Vicky Heath for extending time with their family to Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Joanne Nicoletti and a nephew Joseph Zombeck.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

The family is very appreciative for the staff at The Caring Place, UPMC Northwest and friends and neighbors for the care and support they have shown to Joe and his family in his final days.

