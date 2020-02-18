Local Schools Compete in Regional Governor’s STEM Competition at RIU6

CLARION, Pa. – Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 held a regional PA Governor’s STEM Competition on February 11 at the RIU6 headquarters in Clarion.

This annual competition provides local high schools with a unique opportunity to tackle authentic problems utilizing skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

This year’s competition, “Improving Pennsylvania Through STEM”, featured teams of students from Allegheny-Clarion Valley, DuBois Area, Oil City, and Valley Grove school districts.

The competition included three phases: Project Plan, Project Presentation, and Project in a Box.

Each team received a $500 stipend and were challenged to research and identify a real-world problem facing Pennsylvanians. The task was to develop a prototype that provides a practical solution to the identified problem. Teams were also required to provide a detailed project plan including a budget.

On the day of the competition, the teams demonstrated and explained the practical application of their device to a panel of judges.

In addition, teams competed in a design thinking challenge called Project-in-a-Box. Each team was tasked to build a structure using provided materials that would sustain an earthquake simulation.

The teams were scored on the employability skills of communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

Students created “Easy-Tie”, an assistive technology device used to tie a trash bag for individuals with physical disabilities. The team partnered with Mark Milford from the ACV Maintenance Department.

Team Members: Trace Forsythe, Ethan Perry, Levi Orton, Eddie Stevanus, and Noah Suto. Advisors: Allie Atwood and Joe Graf

DuBois Area School District

Students created an affordable and convenient smart recycling bin that sorts items into four different containers based on weight and opacity. The team partnered with Bob Grecco, a manager at Advanced Disposal.

Team Members: Asherah Horsley, Jack Kunes, Bryce Micknis, Isaiah Seyler. Advisor: Jennifer Keith

Oil City Area School District

Students created a UV germicidal system for in school use to reduce the risk of influenza viruses.

Team Members: Zachary Bensink, Christian Canoon, Christa Hudson, Daniel Martinec, and Kiara Rupp. Advisor: Wendy Masters

Rocky Grove High School, Valley Grove School District

Students created a device to heat roads in the winter and double as an irrigation system for farmers in the spring and summer. The team partnered with Ed Orzehowski from Oil City’s PennDOT Engineering District.

Team Members: Grace Beach, Jackson Donovan, Jasey Donovan, and Anabell Hawkins. Advisor: Bridget Kennedy

First place was awarded to Rocky Grove High School, Valley Grove School District. They will represent the Riverview IU#6 region at the state competition in May 2020.

DuBois Area High School earned second place.

The Allegheny-Clarion Valley team was recognized for their high markings in the Project in a Box challenge.

The competition judges included: Hugh Henry, Owner of Hugh Henry’s Pest Management; Julie Hartley, Past RIU#6 School Board President; Tom Phillips, Case Manager at Family Psychological and North Clarion School Board Member, Jill Foys, Executive Director of Northwest Commission; and Staff Sergeant Michael LaVan with the PA Army National Guard.

Throughout the day, the students participated in various activities including an escape room game called Breakout EDU with the PA Army National Guard; an Engineering Design Challenge with Hannah Alexander and Penny Ward from Penn State Extension 4-H STEM Team; and Oculus Quest and Sphero challenges from the Riverview IU#6 Penguins Foundation STEAM Lending Library.

RIU#6 would like to thank the following community partners for providing giveaway bag items to each participant: Allegheny Coatings, Butler Community College, Brookville Equipment, California University of PA, Carnegie Mellon University, Clarion University of PA, Edinboro University of Pa, Electralloy, Everfi, Get More Math, Indiana University of PA, Komatsu Mining Corp., Makey Makey, JoyLabz, and Penn State DuBois.

Regional competitions will be held at intermediate units throughout the state during the month of February.

The state finals will take place on May 7 and 8, 2020 at Dixon University in Harrisburg, PA.

For more information on RIU6 programs and services, please visit the website at www.riu6.org or call 814-226-7103.

