Local Woman Involved in Three Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

LAWRENCE TWP., Clearfield Co. Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was recently involved in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.

According to police, around 11:56 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 114.6 in Lawrence Township in Clearfield County.

Police say a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, operated by 19-year-old Kelsie J. Terwilliger, of Parker, a 2018 VLV, operated by 56-year-old David Shuga, of Trucksville, and a 2016 Kenworth truck, operated by 28-year-old Nathaniel C. Penn, of Mobile, Alabama, were all traveling westbound.

According to police, Terwilliger was traveling in the right lane and did not notice that traffic in all lanes had slowed, nearly to a stop, ahead of her on the icy roadway. Terwilliger applied her brakes and her vehicle slid and slammed into the rear of Shuga’s vehicle. The force of the impact then knocked Shuga’s vehicle into Penn’s vehicle, which had pulled off on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Police say Penn, Shuga, Terwilliger, and her passenger, a 16-year-old Parker girl, were all wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

A.J. Ross Towing, Bigler Boyz Towing, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

