Man Accused of Exposing Genitals to Pregnant Woman on Elevator in Punxsy

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrest-photoJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in which he allegedly exposed his genitals to a pregnant woman on an elevator in Punxsutawney Borough.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, of Glen Campbell, on February 13:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2
– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:02 a.m. on December 31, 2019, a known victim was entering the Jefferson Street High Rise, and while waiting to enter the building, Daniel Scott Heitzenrater allegedly attempted to have a conversation with her about the weather.

The victim reported Heitzenrater entered the elevator with her, and after the door closed, he asked her several times to “see her boobs.” She told police he then pulled down the zipper on his pants and exposed his genitals. The victim reported she attempted to avoid any verbal or eye contact with Heitzenrater, and he then exited at the fourth floor, according to the complaint.

Officer Andrekovich, of the Punxsutawney Police Department, viewed video footage of the entrance and hallway from the date in question, and also made contact with Heitzenrater.

According to the complaint, Heitzenrater allegedly admitted he exposed his genitals to the victim and said it was “because he really likes her.”

He also stated he had never met the victim prior to that day and was not aware she was married and five months pregnant, the complaint states.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, with Judge Mizerock presiding.


