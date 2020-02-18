Plea Hearing Set for Wednesday for Man Accused of Breaking into Garage, Stealing Multiple Items

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 62-year-old man who allegedly broke into a garage and stole multiple items for scrap metal is facing a plea hearing on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Brian J. Volker of Saint Michael, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

He faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Volker is currently free on a $25,000.00 surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Brian Volker entered into a verbal agreement with two known victims to remove various scrap metals from the victims’ property.

The victims reported that Volker entered a locked building and took $3,261.80 worth of items that he was not allowed to take, consisting of miscellaneous hand tools, trailer parts, fencing equipment, and other various metal items.

Trooper Dubovi, of the Clarion-based State Police, interviewed one of the victims who advised that Volker had been collecting scrap from the property over several days when on November 12, 2018, the victim noticed that numerous items that he had specifically told Volker not to take were missing.

According to the complaint, the victim said that on November 11 he had spoken to Volker and told him there was nothing left to take from the property, but on November 12, when the victim returned to the locked garage, he found that items were missing.

The victim told police that the door of the garage fit loosely on the door frame and could easily be shimmied open. The victim also compiled a list of items that were missing from the garage.

The complaint notes that the victim stated he was certain he had told Volker not to take the items he listed as missing. He also stated he had since exchanged text messages with Volker telling him to return the items and said Volker had admitted to opening the locked door of the garage and taking several items.

The victim provided police with a copy of the text message exchange.

Trooper Dubovi also interviewed Volker, who allegedly stated he did enter the building and took the items in question.

According to the complaint, Volker said that he was under the impression that he was permitted to take the items that he took and went on to say he entered the building and took the items.

Volker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, August 12.

