Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Paint Township on Thursday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 9:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Paint Boulevard and Greencrest Drive in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash involved a 2004 Toyota Solara, operated by 23-year-old Colin P. Grable, of Clarion, and a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, operated by 57-year-old Joseph A. Burns, of Shippenville.

Grable, Burns, and Burns’ passenger, a 15-year-old female from Shippenville, were all wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage.

Grable was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, February 17, 2020.

