 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Paint Township on Thursday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 9:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Paint Boulevard and Greencrest Drive in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash involved a 2004 Toyota Solara, operated by 23-year-old Colin P. Grable, of Clarion, and a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, operated by 57-year-old Joseph A. Burns, of Shippenville.

Grable, Burns, and Burns’ passenger, a 15-year-old female from Shippenville, were all wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage.

Grable was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, February 17, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.