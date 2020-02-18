Ronald E. Heckathorne, 84, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by family.

Born November 25, 1935, in Oil City, he was one of 9 children of the late Willard and Nellie Xander Heckathorne.

Ron loved Sprint Car Racing and was a longtime K.C. Chiefs fan.

On August 7, 1965, he married the former Georgine P. Vogus, who survives. They celebrated 54 years of marriage together.

In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Mark Heckathorne and his wife Karen, Greg Heckathorne and his wife Michelle, and Lynn Broscious (Heckathorne) and her husband John; six grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He is also survived by four sisters.

In addition to Ron’s parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, one granddaughter, and one brother.

Ron has requested that there will be no visitation.

A family gathering will be planned for late summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

To leave the family a special message, make a contribution, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

