Say What?!: Canadian Student Unraveling Message in a Bottle Mystery

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Canadian-student-unraveling-message-in-a-bottle-mysteryQUEEN CHARLOTTE, CANADA – A Canadian woman is trying to identify the author of an Indonesian-language message in a bottle found in Canada 16 years after the date on the note.

Nikki Saadat, a University of British Columbia forestry student, said she was harvesting seaweed near the village of Queen Charlotte, in British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii archipelago, in August 2019 when she and the boat’s crew spotted a bottle floating in the water.

Read the full story here.


