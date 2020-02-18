SPONSORED: Visit the Allegheny Grille for Winter Brunch
FOXBURG, Pa. – Allegheny Grille is serving an unbeatable Winter Brunch every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The brunch menu includes many delicous choices.
Benny’s *All Benny’s are served with mixed greens and home fries
- Short Rib- 12 hour braised short rib on a buttery English muffin, topped with poached eggs and smoked tomato hollandaise
- Shrimp- Creole shrimp on a buttery English muffin topped with poached eggs and smoked tomato hollandaise
- Veggie- Grilled butternut squash and celery leaf on a buttery English muffin, topped with poached eggs and smoked tomato hollandaise
From the Grille
- Pancakes- Three light and fluffy cakes topped with your choice of butter and syrup or whipped cream and berry sauce
- The Grille- Two eggs your way with a choice of bacon or sausage, served with house potatoes and toast
- Steak and Eggs- A beautiful cut of flat iron steak, grilled to your preferred temperature, served with two eggs your way and house potatoes
- Corned Beef Hash- Corned beef, pepper, onions, and potatoes topped with a sunny side up egg and smoked tomato hollandaise
Sandwiches *All Sandwiches come with a choice of home fries, French fries, sweet potato fries, house slaw or kettle chips.
- Chicken & Jam- Chrispy fried chicken on a Kaiser bun, topped with blue cheese crumbles and homemade roasted jalapeno grape jam
- Steak & Cheese- Blackened flat iron steak on a hoagie bun, topped with queso spread and peppers
- Short Rib Burger- 12 hour braised short rib on a Kaiser bun, topped with a pan sauce, lettuce, and tomato
- Burger Your Way- Angus beef grilled to your preferred temperature on a Kaiser bun, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Don’t forget about their Daily Specials:
Monday – $6 Five Ounce Burgers All Day
Tuesday – Mexican Night After 4 p.m.
Wednesday – $9 All You Can Eat Spaghetti & Meatballs after 4 p.m.
Thursday – Jumbo Wings after 4 p.m.
Friday – $11.99 All You Can Eat Beer Battered Fish after 4 p.m.
**Specials may not be available on holidays
Also Monday through Thursday, they feature their 10 under $10 menu consisting of the following:
Mile High Meatloaf – Our secret recipe of meatloaf stacked on top of a bed of homemade bread, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, and beef gravy then topped with shredded cheddar and battered onions with a salad
Chicken and Biscuits – Chicken with carrots, celery, onion and peas in a creamy chicken gravy served over biscuits with mashed potatoes and salad
The Beyond Burger and Chips – A Vegan favorite, a plant-based patty topped any way you like your burger with a side of chips
Penne Blanco – A Vegetarian delight, penne pasta, green olives, capers, spinach, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese served with a basil buttered baguette and salad
Liver and Onions – Beef liver grilled with caramelized onions and mashed potatoes and salad
Shepherd’s Pie – Ground lamb in a savory gravy with veggies, mashed potato, and melted cheddar jack cheese and salad
Kielbasa and Kraut – Kielbasa and homemade sauerkraut over potato pancakes, draped with bbq sauce and salad
Bruschetta Chicken – Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh basil vinaigrette, Parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze served with veggies
Salisbury Steak – Blend of ground beef, spices and onions smothered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes and salad
White Fish – (baked or deep-fried) Large cod fillet served with zesty tartar sauce, French fries, and coleslaw
WINTER HOURS:
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 724-659-5701.
LOCATION:
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.
For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.