State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Retail Thefts, Criminal Mischief

Drug Possession in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop at a location on Paint Boulevard just north of Interstate 80 in Paint Township on a vehicle for not using its turn signal and having a broken center brake light around 5:23 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.

According to police, two passengers in the vehicle, 23-year-old Keshia Shetler, of Shippenville, and 34-year-old Russell Allio, of Pittsburgh, both had active warrants for their arrest.

Police say upon a search of Shelter and Allio, both were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Clarion County jail.

Drug Possession in Clarion Borough

According to PSP Clarion, around 1:33 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Heidrick Street and Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was discovered to be operated by an 18-year-old Clarion man who was under the influence of a controlled substance. It was also learned that he had possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Walmart store in Monroe Township for a report of retail theft around 9:38 a.m. on Friday, February 14.

Police say on scene, Asset Protection advised that an employee, listed as a 19-year-old Clarion woman, had been taking merchandise from the store without paying for it from January 12 through February 14.

According to police, through investigation it was found that the woman’s boyfriend, listed as a 25-year-old Clarion man, had also stolen items on January 19.

Police say both individuals will be charged for retail theft.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

On January 31, Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft that occurred at the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township.

Police say the individual involved was identified and charges are pending.

Criminal Mischief in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police recently investigated an incident of criminal mischief that occurred between 10:00 p.m. on February 6 and 8:30 a.m. on February 10 that occurred at a location on State Route 208 in Beaver Township.

Police say an unknown individual(s) struck and damaged a flag pole and a garage door with a vehicle belonging to a known 86-year-old Knox woman.

Damage to the flag pole is estimated at $250.00 and damage to the garage door panel is estimated at $250.00.

