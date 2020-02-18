State Police Investigating Theft of Over $2K in Merchandise in Sligo

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Sligo Borough.

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on Friday, February 14, after an individual allegedly stole approximately $2,400.00 in merchandise from a known 30-year-old Sligo man.

Police say the theft occurred between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 9 at a location on Front Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.