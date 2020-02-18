Trail Town Future Encouraged for Sligo

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – One Sligo Councilperson would like to see Sligo Borough become a trail town.

“I think it’s important, but there would be more grants available to us,” said Chuck Marsh at a recent Sligo Borough monthly meeting.

“After the growth of Rails to Trails and available grants, we could be part of the Redbank Valley Trail system. It would help the Rec Center and the COG pool.

“I’m checking with PennDOT, and the trail already comes close to Sligo near Baker Street. It’s doable and within reach. Once you get into town, it could connect the businesses for some refreshments, the COG Pool, and the elementary school. Who knows? The trail may cough up the money for a sidewalk from the school to the pool. That would be so kids wouldn’t be cutting through the grass, and we’re not going out onto the road.”

Marsh added, “These are all multi-modal projects and could be included in a grant.”

Some property owners have indicated they do not want the trail on their property, but Marsh said there are ways to continue on the trail without using their property.

In other business:

UMWA Local 3123 is moving out of the Rec Center’s upstairs room by the end of February. The union paid $75.00 per month rent. Chairman Chuck Marsh said efforts are continuing to renovate a large room in the rec center for rental to another group, and efforts will continue to find another renter for the UMWA room. Loss of renters impacts on the Rec Center budget.

Marsh also announced a new fundraiser for the COG pool. A daily lottery calendar authorized under Pennsylvania small games of chance is being sold throughout the area.

Sligo continues to look for funding for the Sligo footbridge and will pursue the possibility of working with Clarion County and Delta Development for a grant application to the state. Council plans to meet with Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan concerning support for seeking the needed funds.

The Clarion Conservation District Board did not approve either of Sligo’s projects under dirt and gravel road funding. Another funding cycle could include projects.

Sligo Mayor and Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Shumaker will investigate ordinance violations on Lincoln Street and Madison Street. If there are ordinance violations, Shumaker will file complaints at the magistrate’s office.

Received a request from UGI Utilities for a list of 2020 plant roadwork and Sligo Borough so that they may coordinate gas distribution systems work with roadway projects.

Community yard sales are scheduled for June 25, 26, and 27th.

Attending the meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Vice president Chuck Marsh, Michelle Elder, Kerry Graham, Wayne Meier, Tom Switzer, Andy Wiser, and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker.

Wesley “Buck” Wyant was absent and has not attended a meeting since 2018.

Sligo Borough Authority meeting

The Sligo Borough Authority is awaiting a visit from Penn Power Systems to assess a diesel generator conversion to natural gas. The cost of a new generator is estimated at $45,000.00.

Approved a restatement of an increase in sewer rates to reflect that commercial rate increase to $41.00 per month base rate, a $2.00 increase, plus $4.00 per 1,000 gallons of water metered per 1,000 gallons water metered (50 cents). (Not $3.50 per 1,000 gallons of water.)

The Authority and Council continued their discussion on the purchase of a new truck. Instead of the new pickup truck, both organizations decided to search for a dump truck that would be fitted with a snowplow, allowing more usage for authority and Borough activities. The use of the STARS purchase program is being considered for a new vehicle, and options were kept open if a viably used dump truck is available.

Sligo Borough’s office computer needs replaced or updated because Microsoft no longer supports Windows 7. Clarion Office Equipment does not recommend upgrading the PC to Windows 10 for $550.00 but suggests buying a new Nobilis Tower PC with Windows 10 for $1,229.00. The new computer would also include transfer for and updating of existing software and files.

Knox Law rates for legal services effective January 1, 2020, are $170.00 per hour for attorneys and $100.00 an hour for paralegals. Knox Law was approved earlier as Sligo Borough Solicitor.

Waste management notified the Sligo Authority that beginning April 1, 2020, the base disposal rate would increase to $59.69 plus applicable fees, surcharges, and taxes. The fees apply to the disposal of sludge.

Authority members attending included Chairman Chuck Marsh, Jeff Elder, Michele Elder, and Tom Switzer.

