2020 District 9 Championship Wrestling Preview

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – The District 9 individual wrestling championships will take place Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at Clearfield High School.

(Photo of Ed Scott of DuBois, the favorite to win the D4-9 Class 3A title at 152 pounds after winning a state title at 138 pounds a year ago. Photo by Chuck Ferra)

The Class 2A championship is a District 9-only championship, while the Class 3A is a combined District 4 and District 9 championship.

CLASS 2A

The Class 2A field features one team, Port Allegany, fielding a complete roster of 14 wrestlers with Brookville and Kane having grapplers at 13 weights, Coudersport, Curwensville and Redbank Valley at 12, and Brockway at 11. The other six schools will be bringing 10 or fewer wrestlers, with Cameron County entering six and Oswayo Valley only five.

Brockway won the individual team title in 2019, while Kane came in second and Brookville third.

Of the 14 weight classes, the only one that will have a wrestler from each of the 13 schools is 160 pounds. Thirteen grapplers are entered at 145, 152, and 182 pounds, 11 at 120 and 160 pounds, and 10 at 132, 138, and 285 pounds. The smallest brackets are at 113 and 120 pounds, where only six are entered.

Port Allegany 10 ten wrestlers seeded in the top four of their respective weight classes, with one top seed, Braedon Johnson at 126 pounds.

Johnsonburg follows with nine top four seeds, though they have no first seeds. The highest-seeded Johnsonburg wrestler is Cole Casilio, who occupies the second spot at 160 pounds.

Brookville has eight seeded in the top four, with the most first seeds of any team in the event, five.

Representing Brookville in those top spots are Cayden Walter (106 pounds), Owen Reinsel (113 pounds), Brayden Kunselman (120 pounds), Nathan Taylor (220 pounds), and Colby Whitehill (285 pounds).

Brockway, Kane, and Redbank Valley each have six top-four seeds.

Anthony Glasl (132 pounds), Noah Bash (160 pounds), and Eric Johnson (195 pounds) earned top seeds for Brockway.

Kane (170-pounder Teddy Race) and Redbank Valley (145-pounder Ethan Wiant) both have one top seed. Other first seeds include Zach Holland at 138 pounds (Curwensville), Jacob Wickett at 152 pounds (Ridgway), and Ethan Finch at 182 pounds (Sheffield).

Coudersport and Oswayo Valley have two second seeds, 220-pounder Cale Ayers and 152-pounder Colton Gietler, respectively.

The highest-seeded Cameron County wrestler is Wendell O’Brien, fifth at 160 pounds. Clarion’s Cutter Boggess is seeded fourth at 160 pounds.

The top four placers in each weight class will advance to the regional tournament scheduled for Feb. 28-29 in Sharon. The Northwest Regionals will also include competitors from Districts 8 and 10. To this end, what follows is a presentation of the top five seeds at each weight with a brief discussion (these are not predictions).



District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

106 pounds

1. Cayden Walter (25-5) – Brookville

2. Chase Weimer (17-4) – Port Allegany

3. Wyatt Shaffer (25-7) – Johnsonburg

4. Alex Bechakas (21-6) – Kane

5. Jake Carfley (23-8) – Curwensville

If you put stock in rankings, this could prove to be an interesting weight class, as the top three seeds appear in the PA Power Wrestling (PAPW) state 2A poll.

Walter, a junior, is seventh in the state and first in the Northwest. He went to regionals last year after finishing third at 113 pounds. Weimer, a sophomore, is the 23rd-ranked 106-pounder (fifth in the region) and Shaffer, a freshman, the 24th (sixth in the region). Bechakas and Carfley are both sophomores, with the former ranked eighth in the Northwest.

113 pounds

1. Owen Reinsel (30-4) – Brookville

2. Bryent Johnson (20-2) – Port Allegany

3. Ridge Cook (24-8) – Redbank Valley

4. AJ Barnes (17-13) – Sheffield

5. Isaak Johnson (17-10) – Kane

The top three seeds in this bracket, the smallest with only six entrants, all have attained some level of postseason success.

Reinsel, a sophomore, is among six tied for second in the district for most wins. A season ago he beat Bryent Johnson to win the 106-pound weight class. Reinsel eventually found himself in Hershey. He is ranked sixth in the state and second in the region. The runner-up at 106 pounds last year, Johnson, won that class during a freshman campaign that saw him qualify for states. A senior, Johnson is ranked 12th in the PAPW state poll and third regionally. Cook advanced to regionals last year at 106 pounds. The sophomore is ranked ninth in the region. AJ Barnes and Isaak Johnson are both freshmen.

120 pounds

1. Brayden Kunselman (27-5) – Brookville

2. Scott Fuller (18-5) – Port Allegany

3. Mark Palmer (12-5) – Brockway

4. Collin Porter (16-12) – Johnsonburg

5. Alex Carlson (11-12) – Redbank Valley

A season ago Palmer advanced to the state tournament at 106 pounds. He finished third at districts. PAPW ranks the sophomore 21st in the state and seventh in the region at 113 pounds. Kunselman’s freshman season has thus far been, by any measure, a success. He enters districts ranked 20th state-wide and fourth regionally. Carlson is a senior, Fuller a junior, and Porter a freshman. There are 11 wrestlers in the bracket.

126 pounds

1. Braedon Johnson (20-4) – Port Allegany

2. Josh Popson (13-17) – Brookville

3. Trenten Rupp (17-9) – Redbank Valley

4. Harley Morris (19-7) – Kane

5. Nik Fegert (13-14) – Curwensville

There are two former district champions among the top five seeds in this eight-person bracket. Johnson won the district title at this weight last season as a sophomore by pinning Morris. He eventually made his way to Hershey. As a freshman, he qualified for regionals at 120 pounds. Johnson is ranked 16th in the state and third in the Northwest. Rupp also won districts last year, capturing the title at 113 pounds. A junior, Rupp was a regional qualifier at 106 pounds during his freshman season. He is ranked sixth in the Northwest, with Morris, a sophomore and last year’s runner-up, right behind him in seventh. Popson is a sophomore and Fegert a freshman.

132 pounds

1. Anthony Glasl (28-1) – Brockway

2. Isaiah Caden (24-6) – Port Allegany

3. Nolan Shaffer (29-4) – Johnsonburg

4. Dalton Bish (21-8) – Redbank Valley

5. Tyler Merritt (13-10) – Ridgway

Glasl, a senior, will be looking to capture his fourth district title in his fourth different weight class. He won at 106 pounds as a freshman, 120 pounds as a sophomore, and 126 pounds as a junior. A three-time state qualifier, he finished sixth his first season and fifth a year ago. Glasl is ranked second in the state and first in the region. Caden, a junior, qualified for regionals at 106 pounds as a freshman. Shaffer was the runner-up in this weight class last season. PAPW has the junior ranked 17th in the state and seventh regionally. Another junior, Bish, qualified for regionals in 2019 as a 145-pounder. Merritt is a sophomore. Ten grapplers will be competing in the bracket.

138 pounds

1. Zach Holland (27-0) – Curwensville

2. Eli Petruzzi (23-2) – Port Allegany

3. Dalton Stahli (23-8) – Johnsonburg

4. Gage Snyder (12-11) – Redbank Valley

5. Luke Ely (12-8) – Kane

The top three seeds in this 10-competitor bracket have previously experienced successful postseasons and are considered among the state’s 25 best at the weight.

Holland won districts at 145 pounds last season after finishing fourth at 132 pounds the year before. A senior, the two-time regional qualifier is ranked 12th in Pennsylvania and second in the Northwest. Petruzzi, also a senior, earned a spot at regionals in 2019 after finishing third at 132 pounds. He is ranked 22nd in the state and third in the region. One spot behind Petruzzi in both the state and regional rankings is Stahli. The junior is a two-time regional qualifier, having finished fourth at 126 pounds and 138 pounds as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. Snyder is a junior and Ely a freshman.

145 pounds

1. Ethan Wiant (30-0) – Redbank Valley

2. Lane Hillard (12-4) – Kane

3. Kaden Dennis (25-7) – Johnsonburg

4. Montgomery Tanner (22-8) – Port Allegany

5. Tanner Morelli (14-11) – Brockway

Wiant’s victory total ties him for second in the district and he is tied for third in pins (19). Last year’s district champion at 132 pounds, Wiant made it through regionals and on to states. The senior is currently the sixth-ranked 145-pounder in the state and holds the top spot in the region. Dennis, another of District 9’s freshman successes, is 23rd in the state poll and seventh regionally. Hillard, a senior, is ranked ninth in the region, while fellow upperclassman Tanner is 14th. Morelli is a junior. This is one of the larger brackets, featuring 13 competitors.

152 pounds

1. Jacob Wickett (22-3) – Ridgway

2. Colton Gietler (17-5) – Oswayo Valley

3. Aiden Zimmerman (26-5) – Johnsonburg

4. Thomas Wilson (17-4) – Coudersport

5. Wyatt Kulick (24-8) – Brookville

All of the top five seeds in this 13 person bracket have achieved state and/or regional rankings.

Last season Wickett, a senior, qualified for regionals in this weight class after a third-place finish at districts. He is ranked 22nd in the state and third in the region. The third seed, Zimmerman, is actually positioned higher than Wickett in the rankings. The freshman is 18th state-wide and second regionally. Gietler, a senior, finished third at 145 pounds at last year’s district tournament. He sits at fourth in the Northwest. Wilson and Kulick, both seniors, are regionally-ranked seventh and ninth, respectively. Kulick’s 20 pins are the second-highest total in District 9 this season.

160 pounds

1. Noah Bash (21-7) – Brockway

2. Cole Casilio (31-3) – Johnsonburg

3. Taro Tanaka (16-11) – Port Allegany

4. Cutter Boggess (16-8) – Clarion

5. Wendell O’Brien (15-10) – Cameron County

This is the only bracket in which all 14 schools are represented. The top two seeds, both juniors, were runner-ups last year. Bash finished second in this class, while Casilio got the silver at 152 pounds. Casilio’s 31 victories are the most in District 9 this season. He is ranked ninth in the state and second in the region. Bash is 10th in the Northwest. Boggess has received regional recognition, with PAPW putting the junior at 13th. Tanaka is a junior and O’Brien a senior.

170 pounds

1. Teddy Race (26-2) – Kane

2. Jake McCracken (22-6) – Curwensville

3. Issac Zimmerman (25-9) – Johnsonburg

4. Seth Stewart (19-9) – Brockway

5. Isaak Baumgarner (19-7) – Port Allegany

Race, a senior, finished third at 182 pounds in 2019, a season which ultimately saw him reach the state tournament. A regional qualifier at 160 pounds his freshman year, Race is ranked seventh in the state and second in the Northwest at 182 pounds. PAPW has McCracken, a junior, at 25th statewide and ninth regionally. Zimmerman finished third at 160 pounds last year. He is the region’s 10th-ranked grappler in this weight class. Baumgarner is a junior, while Stewart is coming to the end of his freshman campaign. There are 11 competitors in the bracket.

182 pounds

1. Ethan Finch (25-6) – Sheffield

2. Cameron Whisner (26-0) – Kane

3. Tyler Watts (28-3) – Johnsonburg

4. Elliot Park (23-12) – Brookville

5. Hudson Martz (10-14) – 15-9

This has the makings of one of the districts’ more competitive brackets.

The top five seeds in this 13 wrestler competition have all qualified for regionals once and currently possess state and/or regional rankings. Finch, the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler last year after claiming the 170-pound title, came on as a postseason surprise in 2019 to qualify for states. The junior enters this season’s event ranked 14th in Pennsylvania and fourth in the Northwest. Whisner, a senior from East Forest, was third at 170 pounds last season and also wound up in Hershey. He is currently sixth in the state at 170 pounds and first in the region. Watts was runner-up to Finch at districts in 2019. PAPW has the junior ranked 16th in the state and sixth in the region. Park will certainly be looking for revenge, as Finch upset last season’s first seed at 170 pounds en route to his district title. Though Park, a junior, didn’t make it to regionals in 2019, he qualified at 182 pounds in 2018. Park is 23rd in the state and eighth in the region. Positioned one spot behind Park in the Northwest rankings is Martz, also a junior. He qualified for regionals last season in this weight class.

195 pounds

1. Eric Johnson (27-1) – Brockway

2. Aiden Gardner (20-4) – Redbank Valley

3. Cole LaBenne (4-3) – Brookville

4. Derek Kallenborn (17-9) – Port Allegany

5. Dakota Neal (10-11) – Kane

Johnson, a state qualifier last season, is looking to repeat as the district champion in this weight class. He also won a district title in 2018, that one coming at 170 pounds. The senior is ranked second in the state and first in the region. Gardner was a regional qualifier two seasons ago at 220 pounds as a freshman. He missed last year’s postseason due to injury. PAPW has him 10th in the state and sixth in the region. LaBenne only recently cracked the Brookville starting line-up, but in his limited time, the senior has ascended to the 11th spot in the Northwest. He qualified for regionals two seasons ago. Kallenborn, a junior, is ranked 11th in the Northwest. Neal is a freshman. This bracket only has seven wrestlers competing.

220 pounds

1. Nathan Taylor (30-5) – Brookville

2. Cale Ayers (23-1) – Coudersport

3. Justin Young (16-4) – Port Allegany

4. Brennan Moore (16-9) – Curwensville

5. Ray Shreckengost (14-9) – Redbank Valley

Taylor might not have been on anybody’s radar at the start of the season, but that is certainly not true now. Among the six district wrestlers tied for second in wins, the junior, who has no prior history of postseason success, is ranked fourth in the state and first in the region. Ayers was second in the weight class last season. The sophomore is 15th in the state poll and fifth regionally. A year ago Young, another junior, was the district runner-up at 195 pounds. He was also a regional qualifier as a freshman, finishing fourth in the district at 182 pounds. PAPW has Young ranked 18th in the state and sixth regionally. Moore and Shreckengost are both sophomores. There are only six grapplers in the bracket.

285 pounds

1. Colby Whitehill (30-0) – Brookville

2. Kobe Bonanno (24-4) – Redbank Valley

3. Gavin Thompson (20-10) – Brockway

4. Shawn Nystrom (20-8) – Kane

5. Josh Rees (1-1) – Port Allegany

Whitehill, the reigning state champion at 285 pounds, has again been a force this season, tied for second in the district in victories and third in pins. A two-time state qualifier, Whitehill was eighth as a sophomore. The senior, ranked first in the state, will be looking for his third consecutive district title in the weight class. He finished fourth three years ago as a freshman. Nystrom, a sophomore, qualified for regionals last season after finishing fourth in the district. He sits at the 14th spot in the Northwest poll. Bonanno, a junior, is ranked 18th in the state, fifth in the region. Thompson, a freshman, is ranked seventh regionally. Rees is a senior. Ten heavyweights will be competing in the bracket.

CLASS 3A

Six District 9 teams and three from District 4 will gather for the combined 3A individual wrestling championships.

Of the nine schools, only one, Selinsgrove, will be fielding a complete squad of 14 wrestlers.

Williamsport has grapplers in 13 of the weight classes, while Clearfield, DuBois, and Cranberry have entered wrestlers in 12. The four other teams will have rosters of 11 or less.

Last season Clearfield won the individual team title, with DuBois second and Selinsgrove third.

Two weight classes have a full complement of nine wrestlers, 126 and 132 pounds. Eight grapplers are at 138, 145, 152, and 160 pounds. There are only five entered at 220 pounds, with 113 and 195 pounds each having six competitors.

All 12 of DuBois’s wrestlers are seeded in the top five of their respective weight classes, with Brendan Orr (113 pounds), Trenton Donahue (132 pounds), and Ed Scott (152 pounds) garnering top seeds.

Selinsgrove has 10 grapplers seeded fifth or better, including first seeded Aiden Gaugler (120 pounds), Coy Bastian (160 pounds), and Nate Schon (220 pounds).

Clearfield and Williamsport both have nine top-five seeds. Clearfield has three top seeds (126-pounder Nolan Barr, 170-pounder Hayden Kovalick, and 285-pounder Oliver Billotte), while Williamsport has two (106-pounder Cael Nasdeo and 145-pounder Roman Morrone).

Bradford (Derek Sunafrank at 182 pounds), Shikellamy (Cade Balestrini at 138 pounds), and St. Marys (Jeremy Garthwaite at 195 pounds) each feature a number one seed.

Cranberry has two second seeds, 113-pounder Austin Shoup and 120-pounder Carter Stanley, and Punxsutawney one, 195-pounder Garrett Eddy.

The top five placers in each weight class will advance to the regional tournament in Altoona next week (Feb. 28-29), where they will compete against wrestlers from Districts 6, 8, and 10. To this end, what follows is a presentation of the top five seeds at each weight with a brief discussion (these are not predictions).

106 pounds

1. Cael Nasdeo (22-5) – Williamsport

2. Evan Davis (23-12) – Clearfield

3. Gage Sonnie (13-11) – Clearfield

4. Leo Martinez (11-13) – Selinsgrove

5. Jacob Umstead (0-1) – Cranberry

Umstead, a senior, is the elder statesmen among the top five seeds and is just back from an injury that kept him out all but the Berries final match of the season. He was runner-up at this weight last year and will be looking to make a second consecutive trip to regionals. Nasdeo, a freshman, is ranked sixth in the North West by Pennsylvania Power Wrestling (PAPW). Davis is also a freshman, while Sonnie and Martinez are sophomores. Seven wrestlers are entered at the weight.

113 pounds

1. Brendan Orr (20-10) – DuBois

2. Austin Shoup (19-5) – Cranberry

3. Luke Seagraves (16-14) – Williamsport

4. Donovan Goundie (10-13) – Selinsgrove

5. Derrick Bender (7-18) – Clearfield

Like a year ago, there are only six wrestlers entered at this weight. Bender is a junior, Orr and Goundie sophomores, and Shoup and Seagraves freshmen.

120 pounds

1. Aiden Gaugler (27-5) – Selinsgrove

2. Carter Stanley (26-2) – Cranberry

3. Carter Weaver (19-2) – Williamsport

4. Kam Stevenson (10-14) – DuBois

5. Damian Wolfe (11-13) – Shikellamy

Gaugler is the top seed in this seven-person bracket. The sophomore is ranked 13th in the state and second in the North West at 126 pounds. He was runner-up at 113 pounds a year ago. Stanley, a junior, is the 19th-ranked 120-pounder in the state (second in the North West). A three-time regional qualifier, he finished third at 126 pounds last year. Millionaires’ freshman Weaver is ranked fifth in the North West. Wolfe is a two-time regional qualifier, last season at 113 pounds. Stevenson also made the trip to regionals a year ago, advancing as a 106-pounder.

126 pounds

1. Nolan Barr (23-10) – Clearfield

2. Lucas Laktash (23-7) – Bradford

3. Ben Skarbeck (11-4) – Punxsutawney

4. Cadin Delany (9-14) – DuBois

5. Connor Gausman (10-11) – St. Marys

Last year, Barr pinned Skarbeck in the second period to finish third at 113 pounds. Barr is a sophomore this season and Skarbeck a junior. Rounding out the top five seeds in this nine-person bracket are Laktash (a freshman), Delany (a sophomore), and Gausman (a senior).

132 pounds

1. Trenton Donahue (25-6) – DuBois

2. Brett Thompson (17-6) – Bradford

3. Brady Smith (14-6) – Punxsutawney

4. Isiah Harer (14-14) – Williamsport

5. Lane Dellaquilla (8-9) – St. Marys

Donahue is a two-time district champ and state qualifier, last year winning at 126 pounds in his march to a sixth-place finish at Hershey. The senior is ranked ninth in Pennsylvania and second in the region. Dellaquilla, a sophomore, made the trip to regionals a year ago as a 106-pounder. Smith, a freshman, and Thompson and Harer, both sophomores, round out the top five seeds in the nine-person bracket.

138 pounds

1. Cade Balestrini (26-3) – Shikellamy

2. Riley Bower (28-4) – Williamsport

3. Chandler Ho (24-9) – DuBois

4. Luke Freeland (20-11) – Clearfield

5. Garrett Paradis (15-13) – Selinsgrove

This weight class features three former district champions.

Ballestrini, a senior, claimed his title a year ago at 132 pounds after earning runner-up status as a freshman and sophomore. A three-time state qualifier, he finished seventh in Hershey last season. PAPW has him ranked fourth in the state and first in the region. Bower, a sophomore, decisioned Ho a season ago at 120 pounds for his district title. He is ranked 10th in the state and second in the North West. Ho, a junior, earned his district championship two seasons ago at 106 pounds. He’s ranked fourth in the region. Freeland is a sophomore and Paradis a freshman. There are eight competitors in the bracket.

145 pounds

1. Roman Morrone (27-8) – Williamsport

2. Tylor Herzing (9-5) – St. Marys

3. Karson Kline (21-13) – Clearfield

4. Drake Hayden (19-10) – Bradford

5. Austin Mitchell (16-12) – DuBois

Marrone, the top seed in this eight-person bracket, was a regional qualifier last season at 132 pounds. PAPW has the sophomore ranked 24th in the state and second in the region. Herzing, a senior, was district runner-up last year at 138 pounds. He finished third as a sophomore (120 pounds) and second as a freshman (106 pounds). He’s the 25th-ranked 145-pounder in the state and third in the region. Kline qualified for regionals at 120 pounds last season as a freshman. Hayden is a junior and Mitchell a sophomore.

152 pounds

1. Ed Scott (30-0) – DuBois

2. Mark McGonigal (26-5) – Clearfield

3. Owen Mahon (20-12) – Williamsport

4. Johnny Wittman (15-9) – St. Marys

5. Baryn Emerich (12-10) – Shikellamy

There are two former state qualifiers and two who advanced to regionals among the top five seeds in this eight wrestler bracket.

That being noted, the favorite has to be Scott, one of the more prolific pinners in the district this season, leading that category with 25. His 30 wins tie him for second-most in District 9 with five others. Currently ranked first in the state, Scott is a three-time district champion and state qualifier. The senior won it all last year in Hershey at 138 pounds and finished on the third step of the state 113-pound podium as a freshman. McGonigal won this weight class last season, taking a decision over Wittman, en route to qualifying for states. PAPW has the sophomore ranked 17th in the state and second in the North West at 160 pounds. Wittman, a junior, is ranked third in the North West. A runner-up at this weight in 2019, he qualified for regionals as a 138-pounder at the end of his freshman season. Mahon qualified for regionals at this weight last year. PAPA has him fourth in the North West. Emerich is a senior.

160 pounds

1. Coy Bastian (29-2) – Selinsgrove

2. Gauge Gulvas (21-11) – DuBois

3. Gage Wolfe (13-9) – Shikellamy

4. Grant Miller (14-9) – Punxsutawney

5. Nick Crisp (6-1) – St. Marys

Bastian enters the tournament ranked eighth in the state and second in the region. A junior, Bastian is a two-time state qualifier. He won districts his freshman year as a 160-pounder and was runner-up last season at 170 pounds. Gulvas, a senior, was a regional qualifier in 2019 at 152 pounds. PAPW has him ranked eighth regionally. Both Crisp, a junior, and Wolfe, a sophomore, were regional qualifiers at 145 pounds and 138 pounds, respectively, last season. Miller is a freshman. There are eight entrants in the bracket.

170 pounds

1. Hayden Kovalick (22-12) – Clearfield

2. Ravis Bobby (12-10) – St. Marys

3. Dean Hollenbach (13-15) – Selinsgrove

4. Ryan White (9-13) – DuBois

5. Kody Deloe (6-12) – Cranberry

This is an “opportunity bracket” as only one of the top five seeds has experienced postseason success; Hollenbach, who qualified for regionals at 160 pounds last season as a junior. Kovalick, the top seed of this seven-person bracket, is ranked seventh in the region by PAPW, while the second seed, Bobby, is ranked sixth. Kovalick and White are sophomores, Bobby a junior, and Deloe a senior.

182 pounds

1. Derek Sunafrank (22-6) – Bradford

2. Steven Miller (20-8) – Selinsgrove

3. Garrett Starr (15-5) – DuBois

4. Brett Zattoni (19-15) – Clearfield

5. Brayden McFetridge (10-4) – Cranberry

Three of the top five seeds in this seven-person bracket were regional qualifiers a year ago. Sunafrank, a junior, was runner-up in this weight class, losing to Jeremy Garthwaite, this year’s top seed at 195 pounds. PAPW has Sunafrank 20th in the state and ninth in the region at 170 pounds. Other regional qualifiers from last season are Starr (at 160 pounds), a junior, and Zattoni (at 170 pounds), a senior. Miller is a freshman and McFetridge a sophomore.

195 pounds

1. Jeremy Garthwaite (24-4) – St. Marys

2. Garrett Eddy (17-4) – Punxsutawney

3. Ryan Aument (23-9) – Selinsgrove

4. Seth Yeager (23-8) – Cranberry

5. Logan Krick (5-10) – Shikellamy

This is another bracket where three of the top five seeds were regional qualifiers last season.

As previously noted, Garthwaite, a junior, was the 182 pound champion in 2019. He is ranked 21st statewide and second regionally. Garthwaite’s pin total (19) ties him for third with several others in the district. PAPW has Eddy as its top-ranked 195-pounder in the North West. The junior qualified for regionals a year ago at 182 pounds. Aument, a junior, qualified for regionals at 182 pounds the past two seasons. He is ranked fourth in the region. Yeager, another junior, is seventh-ranked regionally. Krick is a freshman. There are six competitors in the bracket.

220 pounds

1. Nate Schon (30-0) – Selinsgrove

2. Adam Young (23-4) – Shikellamy

3. Xavier Barton (11-13) – Cranberry

4. Alex Lukaschunis (13-12) – St. Marys

5. Charlie Lundy (2-17) – Williamsport

With only five wrestlers in the bracket, all those listed above will qualify for regionals upon making weight.

If the bracket plays out according to the way it’s seeded, this should be the third consecutive year that juniors Schon and Young meet in this weight class’s finals. The past two seasons have seen Schon capture the title on his way to states, which he won last year. He was eighth at states as a freshman. PAPW has Schon ranked first in the state and Young ninth (fourth in the region). Schon’s 25 pins tie him for fourth in District 4. Barton qualified for regionals last year at 220 as well. Lukaschunis, a freshman, is ranked seventh in the North West. Lundy is a sophomore.

285 pounds

1. Oliver Billotte (30-3) – Clearfield

2. Charles Crews (22-11) – Williamsport

3. Alex O’Harah (21-9) – DuBois

4. Trey Baey (10-3) – Selinsgrove

5. Dylan Mazzone (12-10) – Bradford

Seven heavyweights will be competing to make the trip to Sharon, with the three top seeds having previously accomplished this postseason milestone.

Billotte, a sophomore, advanced to regionals last season as a 195-pounder. He is ranked ninth in the state at 285 pounds and first in the region. Billotte is one of six tied for the second highest win total in the district. Crews finished third a year ago at 220 pounds. PAPW has the sophomore at 21st in the state and fifth in the North West. O’Harah is a three-time regional qualifier, doing so at 220 pounds as a freshman and in this weight class the past two seasons. Last year’s runner-up, O’Harah, who is closing out his high school career, is ranked 22nd in Pennsylvania and sixth in the North West. O’Harah and Billotte both have 19 pins, tying them with three others for third in District 9. Baney is a senior and Mazzone a sophomore.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.