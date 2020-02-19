6th Annual Military Collectibles Show Scheduled for March 7

HAZEN, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center’s 6th annual Military Collectibles Show will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.

It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This indoor event of vendors and exhibitors features two buildings of military collectibles including weapons, uniforms, insignia medals, photographs, books and other items dating from the Civil War to the present.

The event will also feature door prizes and a drawing for a Traditions Mini .69 caliber Old Ironsides Black Powder Cannon.

Admission is only $7.00 for adults and free for children 16 and under.

Food concession will be available all day.

Vendor Tables are still available.

For more information, contact the Jefferson County History Center at 814-849-0077 or visit the website at jchconline.org.

