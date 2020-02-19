 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of light snow between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.