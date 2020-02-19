A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of light snow between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

