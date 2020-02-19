 

Brookville Girls Hold off Bradford in Final D9 Regular Season Game of 2020

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Marcy Schindler Brookville Abby Gatesman North Clarion BakaysaBRADFORD, Pa. (D9Sports) – March Schindler scored a game-tying high 19 points, as visiting Brookville held off a late charge by Bradford to pick up a 45-41 D9 League win.

(Photo of Brookville’s Marcy Schindler. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Lady Raiders, who were up 31-25 after the third quarter, led by seven, 43-36, with under two minutes to play before Bradford ended the game on a 5-2 spurt.

Hannah Lary led the Bradford comeback attempt scoring 12 of the Lady Owls’ 16 fourth-quarter points on her way to also scoring 19 points.

Lauren Hergert added 12 points in the win for Brookville with Madison Johnson adding 11 points.

Erica Marshall added 16 points in the loss for Bradford. Marshall also collected her 500th career rebound in the game. Marshall is the all-time leading rebounder in Lady Owls’ history.


