Charges Filed in Murder Case That Led to Amber Alert for PA Teen

FAYETTE CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed in connection with a murder in Fayette County that led to an Amber Alert being issued for a Pennsylvania teen on Tuesday.

According to a published article on WPXI News, police were called to East Fairview Avenue in Connellsville, Fayette County, on Tuesday morning and found 52-year-old William Stewart dead in the yard, shot multiple times. They were also told Stewart’s fiancée’s teen son was missing.

According to a criminal complaint, Marjorie Jay told police she and Keith Bradshaw went to the home on Fairview Avenue to attempt to talk to the teen. She reported Bradshaw brought things to tie the boy up, but told her he didn’t want anyone to get hurt.

The complaint states the pair jumped the backyard fence at the home, then ran into Stewart, who was letting his dogs out. An argument ensued, and Bradshaw allegedly shot Stewart multiple times.

Bradshaw then got the teen from inside the house, and Jay, Bradshaw, and the teen ran from the scene. Police then managed to catch up with Jay not far from the scene.

Jay was stopped by police not far from the scene, and she initially lied to them about her name, the complaint states.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the teen and Bradshaw. It was canceled within an hour of being issued after Bradshaw and the teen were located by Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg using Bradshaw’s vehicle’s OnStar system.

According to the complaint, it turned out Stewart had an ongoing problem with Bradshaw and Jay, which he had reported to police previously.

The teen’s mother, Stewart’s fiancée, reported she did not hear the gunshots but was tipped off that something was wrong by her dogs’ behavior, and then found Stewart dead in the yard and realized her son was missing.

She also reported her son had been in a relationship with Bradshaw that he was attempting to leave, and Bradshaw had been harassing the family.

Court documents indicate the Connellsville Police Department filed the following charges against 31-year-old Keith Scott Bradshaw, of Everson, and 37-year-old Marjorie Ann Jay, of Connellsville, on February 18:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Kidnap To Facilitate A Felony, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Kidnap To Facilitate A Felony, Felony 1

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haggerty, Jr.’s office on Tuesday, February 18.

Both individuals are lodged in the Fayette County Jail with bail denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on February 27 with Judge Haggerty, Jr. presiding.

RELATED:

UPDATE: Amber Alert for Missing Teen Canceled

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.