Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this awesome gourmet sandwich with a side salad!

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices sweet onion
1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon butter, divided
5 Greek olives, sliced
2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
2 slices rye or pumpernickel bread
3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
2 slices Swiss cheese

Directions

~Saute onion in one teaspoon butter in a small skillet until tender and lightly browned. Add olives; cook one minute longer. Spread mustard over bread slices. Layer one slice with onion mixture and cheeses. Top with remaining bread. Spread outside of sandwich with remaining butter.

~Toast sandwich in a small skillet over medium heat for about three minutes on each side (or until cheese is melted).


