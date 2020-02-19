Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Serve this awesome gourmet sandwich with a side salad!

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices sweet onion

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon butter, divided

5 Greek olives, sliced

2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard

2 slices rye or pumpernickel bread

3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

2 slices Swiss cheese

Directions

~Saute onion in one teaspoon butter in a small skillet until tender and lightly browned. Add olives; cook one minute longer. Spread mustard over bread slices. Layer one slice with onion mixture and cheeses. Top with remaining bread. Spread outside of sandwich with remaining butter.

~Toast sandwich in a small skillet over medium heat for about three minutes on each side (or until cheese is melted).

