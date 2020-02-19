 

Details Surrounding Child Found on Emlenton Bridge Come to Light

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrestEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The details of a case involving a four-year-old child found wandering on the Emlenton Bridge on Sunday have been released.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 24-year-old Katie Leigh Planker, of Emlenton:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, Franklin-based State Police received a report of a young child on the bridge in Emlenton.

The child, who was four years old, was taken into care at the Emlenton Ambulance Station and was at the station for approximately three hours before the father arrived looking for the child.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Katie Leigh Planker was asleep on a couch while she was in care of the four-year-old female child, as well as a four-month-old female child, according to the complaint.

The four-year-old female child allegedly left the residence through the front door while Planker was sleeping.

Planker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, February 16.

She is currently free on $7,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

