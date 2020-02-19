 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Inspector Technician

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

DJA Inspection Services is currently hiring full-time permanent positions as an Inspector Technician out of our Reno, PA location.

Weekly out of town/state travel completing aboveground storage tank inspections, non-destructive testing or welding experience is a plus but not required.

Hourly rate starts at $15 per hour, plus Per Diem provided while traveling.

A satisfactory Driver’s License, and pass a federal background check and drug testing.

Email resume to theresai@djainspection.com or stop in the office Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and fill out an application.

DJA Inspection Services
1763 Allegheny Blvd
Reno, PA 16343
814-676-3663


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.