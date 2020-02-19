Gas Prices Up a Half Penny, AAA Says Blame Coronavirus

CLARION COUNTY, Pa., (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is half a penny higher this week at $2.724 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This is the first increase in the region in six weeks.

Locally, Venango County has among the highest gasoline prices in the state, with an average of $2.82 per gallon. Drivers are paying an average of $2.74 per gallon in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.

AAA says blame for the increase, at least in part, can be placed on the Coronavirus. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate – a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing – increased by $1.73 to settle at $52.05. Crude prices increased after reports emerged that the coronavirus had potentially reached its peak. Market watchers ended the week optimistic that global crude demand would not decrease further. However, if occurrences of the virus continue to increase this week, the market may struggle to hold onto price gains.

Pump prices in the week ahead could see further volatility depending on the movement of the oil market as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Western Pennsylvania is $2.724.

On February 10, 2020, consumers were paying $2.719 per gallon.

The average price during the week of February 19, 2019, was $2.595.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.734 Clarion

$2.841 Oil City

$2.778 Brookville

$2.769 DuBois

$2.838 Erie

$2.671 Kittanning

$2.678 Latrobe

$2.792 Meadville

$2.767 Mercer

$2.599 New Castle

$2.761 New Kensington

$2.750 Pittsburgh

$2.808 Sharon

$2.720 Uniontown

On the National Front

State gas price averages are fluctuating across the country, causing the national gas price average to increase by two cents on the week to $2.44. Since last week, most states saw gas price increases or decreases by as much as three cents, and eight states saw prices increase by a nickel or more.

This fluctuation could be attributed in part to domestic wholesale gasoline and global crude oil prices increasing last week. Today’s national average is 11 cents cheaper than last month, but 13 cents more expensive than last year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

