Immaculate Conception Parish School Participates in Stock Market Club

CLARION, Pa. – The Immaculate Conception Parish School students participated in the newly formed Stock Market Club this past fall.

The students in grades 4 through 6 were invited to stay after school to invest in a virtual stock market portfolio. The students were learning about how the stock market works, how to buy and sell stocks, and other fundamentals of investing while gaining real-world skills and practice in math, economics, and social studies.

The students who participated stayed one day a week after school and managed their online portfolios through the Stock Market Game which is a program of the SIFMA Foundation.

The students performed well throughout the game with two teams placing first and second in the region and state for the elementary competition.

The top performing teams consisted of Ryan Miles and Kaleb Walker (1st Place – regionally and state) and Samantha P. and Jeliza Childs (2nd place – regionally and state).

The students will be receiving recognition this spring at the awards ceremony to be held at Butler County Community College.

The Stock Market Game is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students grades 4 through 12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance. The students were competing against students from all across the state and against students at elementary, middle school and high school level. The student teams were sponsored by Butler County Community College.

The students learned so much and they all loved the teamwork aspect. They liked being able to share ideas and see what actually worked and what didn’t.

Samantha P. stated, “We could look up whatever stocks we wanted. We weren’t required to pick special ones.”

Ryan Miles said that it was a fun after school activity.

“I liked that you could see where the other schools were and how much money they had. It gave me a competitive spirit,” Ryan added.

They were also all very appreciative of their coach, Mrs. Nancee Miles.

