Knox Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was charged with a traffic violation after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranberry Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 46-year-old Troy Stenger, of Knox, was operating a 2009 Ford F-150 XLT, traveling east on U.S. 322 just west of Maple Shade Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say Stenger failed to negotiate a right curve, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck a legally parked 1985 International Harvester head-on. The International Harvester was pushed back approximately five feet. Both vehicles came to a final rest about five feet from the point of initial impact.

Stenger then fled the scene and did not report the crash until approximately 13 hours later, according to police.

Stenger was not injured.

He was cited for careless driving.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.