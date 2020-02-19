Michael Patton Advising: Target Date Funds

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Target Date Funds.

More than half of 401(k) participants have assets invested in target-date funds.(1) These “all-in-one” funds are often the default option in workplace plans, and their apparent simplicity appeals to many investors.

But, target-date funds are not as simple as they appear to be. Like all investment strategies, they have strengths and weaknesses.

Read the full article here.

Patton Financial Advising

51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214

814-226-9400

470 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

814-275-2300

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.