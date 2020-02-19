Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Photo Contests Underway

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce their new Photo Contests for 2020-2021.

From March 2020 through May 2021, PAGO (Pennsylvania Great Outdoors) will sponsor five photo contests, each with a different theme.

Finalists’ photos will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following: 1st Place $100.00, 2nd Place $75.00, 3rd Place $75.00, and 4th Place $25.00.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

The only requirements are that the photo meets the contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.

Contest Themes:

– Spring Things – March-May 2020

– Sunday Drives – June-August 2020

– Trail Less Traveled – September-November 2020

– Flavors of the Great Outdoors – December 2020-February 2021

– Hometown Pride – March-May 2021

“With the amazing photographic abilities of cell phones, people are taking more and higher quality pictures than ever before. Our very popular photo contests can turn those pictures into cash. These contests are a proven way for us to keep in contact with the public and for them to share the many wonderful things in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region through their eyes.” -John Straitiff Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate vacation destination.

