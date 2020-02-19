Police: Mayport Man Jailed for Possession of Meth, Pain Pills

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport man is behind bars after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and pain pills.

According to recently released court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Tyler Wolfe, of Mayport:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The drug charges stem from the report of a domestic incident on Reed Road, in Timblin Borough, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:56 p.m. on February 5, Trooper Granville, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, responded to a report of a domestic incident at the above-described location.

Trooper Granville then spoke to Tyler Wolfe and a known woman who were involved in the incident.

According to the complaint, while interviewing Wolfe, Trooper Granville observed a ziplock bag with numerous unidentified pills inside.

The complaint notes that Trooper Granville also observed that Wolfe seemed “extremely nervous” and was “unable to remain still” during the interview.

According to the complaint, Wolfe admitted he was currently using methamphetamine and when asked about the ziplock bag, Wolfe stated they were pain pills.

Trooper Granville also observed a spoon with white residue on the bed, and later located a red Nike gym bag containing syringes as well as a blue/clear plastic container with suspected methamphetamine that was found in plain view, the complaint indicates.

Wolfe was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 9:25 a.m. on February 6.

He waived the charges on February 11, and the case was transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

