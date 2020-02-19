 

Redbank Valley/Kane Girls’ Game Friday Now at Brockway

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Redbank Valley girls basketball 2020 AtzeniPUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 announced a location change for Friday’s Redbank Valley vs. Kane girls’ basketball Class 2A quarterfinal game.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

The game will now be at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Brockway High School. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. in Punxsutawney.

According to District 9 basketball chairman Randy Reitz, the reason for the move was seating capacity. The game was going to be played at the Punxsutawney Elementary School Gym and not Punxsutawney High School because of another event going on in the high school.

Complete District 9 brackets and all playoff information can be found here.


